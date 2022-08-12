Rodeo enthusiasts gathered at the Buchanan Park Events Complex for all the Friday afternoon action of the 2022 Mount Isa Mines Rodeo.
Attendees traveled far and wide from Brisbane, Victoria and even New Zealand to attend the world famous rodeo.
The official opening ceremony kicked off earlier this evening with artist Guy Sebastian set to entertain the crowd well into the night.
Check out some of the friendly faces from the Friday action.
Pictures: Zoe Thomas.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
