The north west region is abuzz as new businesses continue to come to life across several different industries.
One new venture on the scene is Coward and Co based in Hughenden.
A brick and mortar shopfront, the business specialises in ladies clothing, homewares, kitchen and dining, linen and much more.
Jodie Coward is the woman behind the new venture.
A longtime Hughenden local, Jodie first moved to the area three decades ago with Westpac bank.
"My first day of business with Coward and Co was the 30th anniversary of my first day of work at the Westpac bank in 1992," she said.
"That's what brought me to town.
"I was a bank johnny, barmaid managing the Flinders Club and then I became a mother."
Jodie met her now husband Darryl Coward and the family derived a living from the land with a contract fencing business for many years; until most recently.
Jodie took the leap out on her own and officially opened Coward and Co to the public on July 4.
"I have wanted to have my own business for ages and I didn't know what that really looked like," she said.
"But, I absolutely love kitchen and homewares. That's my jam.
"My daughters suggested that I could do fashion as well. So, I said, why not?"
Purchasing the floor space, the process of renovating the store began.
A family effort, Jodie said many of the custom fittings in the store were made by the Coward men.
"We bought the old BiRite and Elders building," she said.
"We upcycled wherever we could."
Coward and Co trades six days a week from 10am to 5.30pm on weekdays and 10am to 1pm on Saturday.
Jodie said she chose to trade into the later afternoon to allow the opportunity for people to pop in after regular business hours.
As for the community response? Jodie said she had been blown away.
"I have literally sold 15 fry pans in 10 days," she said.
"That's the kind of thing we are really missing in town.
"People are thinking, 'oh she might have that' and they'll come in for a look.
"It's been really nice. What's been obvious to me is that the community have been longing for this."
Opting to wholesale where possible, Jodie said her prices remained consistent with bigger businesses in bigger cities state wide.
"You can Google the price, I won't be overcharging you," she said.
"I am hoping the trust will build that I'm not here to rip anyone off."
With exciting future plans on the cards, Jodie said she hoped to continue building and expanding her offerings in store.
"The other question that people have asked me is will I go online? And the answer is no," Jodie said.
"I've just bought a building and I really want you to come into town.
"I am proud to say I am a local and grateful for my community.
"Business in Hughenden is absolutely cracking on. We are are going good."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
