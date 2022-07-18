Who said good coffee was only on offer within the inner suburbs of a trendy capital city?
A Hughenden new based business has bucked the trend to serve Melbourne sourced coffee beans and local Atherton Tablelands milk to residents of the north west and beyond.
Hayley Christensen is the one woman show behind Golden Lab Espresso.
As the name suggests, the coffee connoisseur hits go from 5.30am every weekday morning to pour the favourited brew to eager coffee lovers.
Hayley grew up in Corfield with her family tied to the land and later completed high school in Charters Towers.
As with many youngsters, she moved to experience life in the bigger cities from Townsville, London and Brisbane before returning to Hughenden earlier this year.
Hayley said her time spent abroad was where the inspiration struck.
"Living in London is where it all sort of came from," she said.
"I was so used to basic coffee shops and I just thought, there is so much more.
"Not only in terms of creativity, but opportunities."
A family affair, Hayley's sister and brother-in-law, Sarah and Aaron Zammit, own and operate Hughenden Freight and Industrial where the coffee van was now stationed.
"I tossed up whether I wanted to buy a cafe, but I thought I'll do some training first and learn it all," she said.
"Aaron suggested why didn't I open a cafe in Hughenden.
"I didn't want anything permanent, so I thought maybe I'll look for a van."
That she did. Hayley purchased an all equipped hospitality style van from Emerald earlier this year that was previously used for cocktail events.
Golden Lab Espresso officially opened to the public on May 3 and has hit the ground running ever since.
"It was kind of family motivated I guess," Hayley said.
"I was missing home and thought I could help do cattle work, but this has just taken off.
"I can't believe it. It's just insane."
Pouring St. Ali coffee beans and Misty Mountain Farms milk, Hayley said she averaged between 150 to 200 coffees a day.
On top of beverages, she also offers a savoury and sweet menu prepared the day prior with the help of her mum.
Delivering a premium offering at an affordable price Hayley said was at the heart of her business.
"My coffee and milk are premium at a decent price point," she said.
"I hate when people think 'oh they'll be right, they're from the country'.
"The mentality that they'll be right with whatever basic coffee. Why don't we get the delicious offerings that people in Brisbane do?
"So, I thought no, I am going to get premium products and just see how it goes.
"And now we're here."
Golden Lab Espresso opened to the public seven days a week from 5.30am to 12.30pm during weekdays and 7.30am to 12.30pm on the weekends.
Hayley said the response from the local community had been unexpected, but very much appreciated.
"For some reason I thought it was going to be tourists only," she said.
"I never thought a local would come here because everyone has their usual places and they wouldn't want to change, which was fine.
"But I would say it's 95 percent locals, and truckies because they can pull in really easily, and of course the tourists.
"The locals are amazing. They have been so lovely and supportive."
As for the inspiration behind the business name? Hayley's labrador.
"My lab passed away and I was heartbroken," she said.
"So I named it after him and it actually means something, which is nice."
Moving forward Hayley said she was content continuing to watch the business unfold in its own time.
"I'm honestly just happy to watch it grow," she said.
"I'm still in a little bit of shock.
"It shows that anything is possible out here. There are so many opportunities.
"You just continue to build it and the people will come. That's exactly what has happened here."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
