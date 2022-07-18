A Charters Towers venue has crushed the stereotype that a memorable dining experience can only be delivered in a capital city with the pursuit recognised on a statewide level.
Noel and Jane Jesberg are the powerhouse duo behind The Rix.
The restaurant, bar and hotel has set benchmarks for regional establishments and recently claimed top gongs at the 2022 Queensland Hotels Association Awards for Excellence.
A third-generation publican, the local White Horse Tavern has been in the Jesberg family for over 80-years.
Jane moved to Townsville from South Australia to attend university and later work as a television journalist. The pair met when Jane interviewed Noel for a story 20 years ago.
"I was a city girl never going any further west than Townsville," Jane said.
"Fast forward two decades and we have created a business, which is now earning itself a name in Queensland and setting benchmarks for regional restaurants and bars alike.
"I wouldn't want to call any other place home."
The couple first purchased the space that would become The Rix seven years ago.
Jane said the previous establishment had been closed and laying languished for over 12 months prior. The slow, but steady process of renovating began.
"It was an eyesore at best," she said.
Renovations were completed in March of 2020 with a soft opening held two days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the hospitality industry.
"It was time to reflect and we slowly emerged with restricted numbers," Jane said.
"We will always be grateful for and will never forget the loyal unwavering support and kindness of this incredible community at that time and to this day.
"Without them we wouldn't be what we are."
The venue consists of four unique areas; the Beast and Barrel restaurant, the Cellar bar, the Back bar and the Parlour for private functions. All of which Jane said were key in creating a memorable dining experience.
"From the outset we believed there was and is a level of sophistication that has long been overlooked and underestimated in the bush," she said.
"Our driving force was to bring an energy in dining that replicated restaurants and cafes in the capital cities.
"We wanted cocktails like the Melbourne mixologists create and dishes equal to some of the best gastro pubs in Sydney and Margaret River region."
To do so, the couple collaborated with experienced chef Dave Dunne to bring the vision of their menu to life and also source quality meats from local producers.
"What Noel and I are most proud of is our commitment to supporting the producers of this region," Jane said.
"We were nervous to launch as a steakhouse in cattle country.
"For us it's always been important to support those that are an integral part of our community; actually, they are the backbone.
"We buy directly from our local butchers, and we buy from lot feeding companies like Mort and Co, which some of this region's largest cattle producers sell their beasts to."
Their commitment to dining quality was recently recognised at 2022 QHA Awards for Excellence; with the Rix Hotel winning best regional bar, whilst the Beast and Barrel snapped up best restaurant in regional Queensland.
A team of employees, along with Jane and Noel, travelled to Brisbane to share in the awards night.
"We wanted to bring the crew because we're just a small boutique hotel and we all work really closely together," Jane said.
"Our ethos in business is to make everyone feel special and that is with our team as well.
"We are very grateful."
As for the future? Jane said consistency was key.
"We want to just remain consistent in our business and continue what we're doing and do it well," she said.
"Our experience is memorable because of our attention to detail and our passion and commitment to the customer to ensure they are front and centre from the minute they walk through the doors.
"We are not just a pub, we are an unforgettable experience."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
