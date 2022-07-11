North Queensland Register

Freight train derails east of Cloncurry between Nonda and Nelia

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 11 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:00am
A freight train derailed between Nonda and Nelia to the east of Cloncurry last Thursday evening. Picture: Queensland Rail.

