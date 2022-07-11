A freight train derailed between Nonda and Nelia to the east of Cloncurry last Thursday evening.
The incident occurred at 6:40pm on July 7 on the Mount Isa line.
Advertisement
No one was injured and the wagons had since been cleared from the tracks.
A Queensland Rail spokesperson said there were no environmental impacts as the wagons remained upright during the derailment.
The incident was currently under investigation by Queensland Rail and the relevant authorities.
Queensland Rail head of regional Jim Benstead said crews were undertaking repairs along a nine kilometre stretch with a view to reopen the line as soon as it was safe to do so.
"Any impacted customers booked on Inlander services will be conveyed to their destination by road coaches," he said.
"We are also proactively engaging with our freight operators and customers and keeping them up to date as recovery efforts progress."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.