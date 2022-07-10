North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Vets Uncovered returns with new cohort of future veterinarians stripping down for a good cause

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 10 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Vets Uncovered calendar is officially back for another year. Picture: Karlene Jacobsen Photography.

The Vets Uncovered calendar is officially back for another year with a whole new cohort of future veterinarians stripping down in the name of a good cause.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.