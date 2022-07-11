North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

Tennis legend Judy Dalton hosts charity tennis match to raise funds for Mossman Hospital

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated July 11 2022 - 12:17am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tennis legend Judy Dalton and eager sporting enthusiasts recently came together to raise money for a worthwhile cause in Port Douglas. Picture: Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Port Douglas.

To celebrate 100-years of Wimbledon Centre Court, tennis legend Judy Dalton and eager sporting enthusiasts recently came together to raise money for a worthwhile cause in Port Douglas.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.