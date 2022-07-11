To celebrate 100-years of Wimbledon Centre Court, tennis legend Judy Dalton and eager sporting enthusiasts recently came together to raise money for a worthwhile cause in Port Douglas.
Held on July 3, Sheraton Grand Mirage Resort Port Douglas and Mirage Country Club teamed up with the sporting great to host the 'Wimbledon Doubles Tennis Tournament'.
A fundraising effort, money raised went toward the Mossman Hospital Friends of the Foundation.
Over $4000 was raised for the local group with the proceeds a combination of tournament entry fees and an auction to have Judy play on a participants team.
Winner of nine tennis majors and a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Ms Dalton said she was thrilled to bring the spirit of Wimbledon to Port Douglas in celebration of 100-years of Centre Court.
"I loved playing Wimbledon and wanted to do something special to celebrate 100-years of Centre Court and the first 'Middle Sunday' of Wimbledon," she said.
"I thought a Port Douglas Wimbledon Doubles Tennis Tournament was the perfect way to mark the occasion and bring the community together.
"We raised over $4,000 for Friends of the Foundation and Mossman Hospital were thrilled."
Director of nursing at Mossman Hospital, Peter LeGriffon said the funds raised would go towards improving hospital services and increasing the comfort of patients.
"It was terrific to be involved in such a unique community event and the hospital is so thankful for the support," he said.
"We appreciate the work that goes into an event like this and look forward to putting the funds towards improving our hospital services and increasing the comfort of our patients."
