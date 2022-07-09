North Queensland Register
Queensland's first Hendra case in five years in Mackay area

Updated July 9 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:00pm
Vaccinated horses grazing in their paddock at Sarina. Picture: Sally Gall

Biosecurity Queensland is managing Queensland's first case of Hendra virus since 2017 after receiving a positive test result from a horse in the Mackay area last Friday.

