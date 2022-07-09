North Queensland Register
Home/Opinion
Opinion

Talk of the Town: Hearing but not heeding skin cancer message

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
July 9 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hearing but not heeding skin cancer message

I think the scenario I'm about to lay out is a familiar one for plenty of us in rural Queensland - the lambmarking pen in my teenage years, working alongside others of a similar age, one of them a young male with his shirt off.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.