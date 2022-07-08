North Queensland Register

Police investigating unlawful killing of livestock in Weipa and Aurukun

Updated July 8 2022 - 2:05am, first published 1:30am
Cattle being mustered along a dirt road. Picture: MOCS Rural

The Mareeba Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural (MOCS Rural) is appealing for community assistance in relation to the unlawful killing of livestock in Weipa and Aurukun.

