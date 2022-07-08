The Mareeba Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural (MOCS Rural) is appealing for community assistance in relation to the unlawful killing of livestock in Weipa and Aurukun.
Police have received several reports this year from station owners in relation to alleged offenders entering their properties or cattle located on the side of the roadways that have been unlawfully killed and butchered.
Senior Constable Jane Moran said even if unbranded (cleanskins), cattle are still subject to ownership and cannot be killed or taken without permission or authority.
"If you witness the unlawful killing of livestock or receive information in relation to these matters, please contact Crime Stoppers or police," Snr Constable Moran said.
"We encourage rural communities to remain vigilant, including regularly inspecting firearms and ensuring they are secured, reporting any suspicious behaviour or stock theft and consider developing strategies to deter offending, including signage and the use of farm cameras."
To report stolen livestock, please contact Policelink via the methods below and your report will be passed on to your local Major and Organised Crime Squad Rural officers.
Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.
