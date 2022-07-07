Heavy bullocks over 400kg topped 390c/kg to average 375c/kg and returned an average of $1911/hd, while medium heifers up to 400kg topped 356c/kg to average 346c/kg and returned $1162/hd. Heavy heifers over 400kg topped 344c/kg to average 335c/kg and returned $1459/hd, while medium cows up to 400kg topped 364c/kg to average 284c/kg and returned an average of $1008/hd.