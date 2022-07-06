The annual Charters Towers Charity Ball is back for another evening of glamour with this year's soiree encapsulating the theme of 'All that Glitters is Gold'.
Hosted by the Charters Towers Ball Association, the annual charity ball aimed to raise funds for a local group or charity, which benefited and supported community members.
Pencilled for Saturday, 3 September, the ball would also coincide with the special 150-year Charters Towers anniversary celebrations.
Behind the event were local committee members and four full-time working mothers; president Michelle Ramm, vice president Allison Fahey, treasurer Annabelle Costello and secretary Che D'Amant.
A small, but might team, the ladies volunteered their time after hours.
Charters Towers Ball Association president Michelle Ramm said the new committee had been working behind the scenes for the previous four years.
"We are a relatively new committee now," she said.
"It has evolved from what used to be the Miners Ball.
"It's a charity ball, we choose a local charity or not-for-profit organisation every year, which will benefit the community and that's what the profits will go towards."
This year's chosen charity was the local community hall home of the Charters Towers Choristers.
"It's essentially a heritage building," Ms Ramm said.
"What we do every year is we put out an expression of interest for local groups or charities to apply for funding.
"The Choristers are a group of volunteers who use the hall and have been fundraising to have it rebuilt because it's quite dilapidated.
"It's used by several community groups and we're raising money to restore the hall, so it can continue to be used by several groups within the town."
Ms Ramm said previous charities had included the Isolated Children's Parents' Association (ICPA), where in 2021, $15,000 was raised for the local branch.
In 2019, the local SES group benefited from $14,000 raised. The ball was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ms Ramm said the committee hoped to match or go beyond the current $15,000 target.
"On the night we often have a live auction and local businesses kindly donate prizes for that," she said.
"We also do raffles during the evening as well a portion of the ticket sales go toward the charity fund."
The ball would take place at the Towers Jockey Club and Ms Ramm said there would be a special element at this year's event.
"Our ball will be held at the Towers Jockey Club who are celebrating 150-years, so we thought this was very fitting, along with Charters Towers 150-years birthday celebrations," Ms Ramm said.
"This year the Charters Towers Regional Council, along with the Charters Towers Charity Ball Association, were successful in their application to host the Lexus Melbourne Cup during its 20th year of touring.
"What that usually means is that it will most likely be there for a couple of hours and people will have the opportunity to have their photo taken with the Melbourne Cup trophy."
With the event fast approaching, Ms Ramm said the committee hoped to continue growing the ball year on year.
"We have regular sponsors and regular supporters every year, which is really helpful," she said.
"As we've grown, we've also become more popular or more well known.
"Our reputation has grown as well I think."
With increased patronage at this year's event, 350 tickets will be available to purchase from 8am on Sunday, 24 July.
Visit the Charters Towers Charity Ball Facebook page for all the details.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
