North Queensland Register

Bowen Rail Company's second driver school sees 12 locals change careers into rail industry

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 7 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New BRC trainee train drivers Taylor Paul, Maleisha Leo, Ebony Geddes, and Zane Prior at Bowen Rail Company's local provisioning yard. Picture: Bowen Rail Company.

Several Bowen locals changed tracks on their careers and took up the opportunity to become trainee train drivers.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.