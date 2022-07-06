Charters Towers Regional Council released a new campaign promoting the livability of the local region.
Titled the Charters Towers Lifestyle and Liveability Project; the campaign highlighted the lifestyle, industries, education and housing on offer through a series of short videos.
Each video featured young families who explained why they chose Charters Towers as their ideal home.
Charters Towers Regional Council mayor Frank Beveridge said the Towers was the perfect place to raise a family and live the dream with each video designed to attract families to the region who were looking for a lifestyle tree change.
"Over the last couple of years, there has been a growing trend for families to get out of the cities and move to the country," he said.
"Young families are moving here from near and far for a lifestyle change.
"They want to raise their family in a safe and family-friendly environment."
Mr Beveridge said Charters Towers catered for all needs with pristine landscapes for camping, fishing, four-wheel driving and biking.
"It's only a 90-minute drive from the coast," he said.
"We have great community and sporting clubs.
"No traffic, great shopping, lots of jobs, affordable housing, health care, education, and a real sense of community.
"There's no better place than Charters Towers."
Multiple large-scale projects had already begun the construction phase in the town, which included a new commercial, industrial, and retail precinct, and a residential development.
"In April, Goldtower Central celebrated its grand opening," Mr Beveridge said.
"The new precinct includes commercial, industrial, and retail spaces.
"Major retailers have moved in, and many more buildings are under construction."
Mr Beveridge said the council had also recently approved the further development of residential land as part of Mendi's Grand Secret Estate.
"The master-planned residential development provides approximately 133 lots with sizes ranging from 1500sqm to over 1ha," he said.
"All of this development means that there will be many more opportunities to come."
The video series can be viewed on the Charters Towers Regional Council website.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
