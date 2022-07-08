North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Ravenshoe store steers top 528c/kg to return $765/hd at Charters Towers

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
July 8 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elders Charters Towers livestock agent Olly Peel with Ravenshoe vendor Robert Austin store steers; who offloaded a total head of 126 mixed steers to top 528c/kg. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

A rain reduced yarding saw a total head of 679 offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on July 8.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.