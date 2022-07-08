A rain reduced yarding saw a total head of 679 offloaded at the Charters Towers combined agents' prime and store sale on July 8.
The regular prime and store sale was cancelled on July 6 due to wet weather conditions.
The yarding consisted of 403 store cattle and 276 prime cattle.
Store cattle consisted of 177 steers, 183 mickeys, 36 heifers and 7 cows and calves.
Prime cattle consisted of 105 bullocks, 32 heifers, 99 cows and 40 bulls.
The yarding was drawn from Georgetown, Richmond, Hughenden, Doomadgee, Mount Isa, Burketown and local areas.
Agents' noted cattle consisted of smaller lines of good quality slaughter cattle with larger lines of mixed quality northern pastoral consignments.
Ravenshoe vendor Robert Austin offloaded a run of 126 mixed store steers. A pen of 24 steers topped 528c/kg weighing 145kg and returned $765/hd.
A further pen of eight steers reached 380c/kg to weigh 286kg and return $1088/hd. A pen of 19 steers sold for 424c/kg weighing 256kg to return $1085/hd.
Elders Charters Towers livestock agent Olly Peel said prices remained firm despite the quieter buying presence on the ground.
"The sale was a bit difficult with the lack of buyers there, but we got through it as best as we could," he said.
"Keeping in mind the limited buyers, the prices stayed up fairly firm to an extent.
"The better quality cattle stayed at a firmer price with the lower end of quality reflective in the price."
Agents' noted bullocks were quoted 10 cents easier, heifers were 10 cents easier, cows were 10 cents easier and bulls were 15 cents easier on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 355c/kg for a pen of nine ox sold on account L.T and C.P Curley, Sutherland, Georgetown weighing 637kg to return $2260/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account MI McClymont, Nonda Downs, Maxwelton, which topped 326c/kg to weigh 436kg and return $1422/hd.
Top priced bulls on the same account reached 326c/kg to weigh 676kg and return $2204/hd.
Top priced cows were sold by Almora Pastoral Company, Almora, Burketown for 315c/kg weighing 408kg to return $1286/hd.
Agents' noted store cattle were of mixed quality Brahman cross, northern pastoral types with prices reflective of the quality on offer.
A pen of seven heifers on account Jason Ned, Spoon Creek, Doomadgee made 278c/kg weighing 257kg to return $715/hd.
7 x 5 cows and calves sold on account of West Leichardt, Mount Isa returned $1500 per unit.
The next Charters Towers prime and store sale is scheduled for July 13.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
