North Queensland Register
Home/Beef

NQR 130: Afrikaner bulls enter Cloncurry sale ring in 1981

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 24 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Afrikaner bulls were sold on account of Peter Cottam, Newstead, Bowen, who had been raising the breed on his property for 16 years.

In 1981 Afrikaner bulls were sold for the first time at the annual Cloncurry Bull Sale, receiving "fairly spirited" bidding in the words of Dalgety Winchcombe branch manager Tony Sutton.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.