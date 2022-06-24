In 1981 Afrikaner bulls were sold for the first time at the annual Cloncurry Bull Sale, receiving "fairly spirited" bidding in the words of Dalgety Winchcombe branch manager Tony Sutton.
Much of the article detailing the appearance of the nine bulls is given over to explaining how they had been on Burketown properties for 20 years, brought in to establish a red herd.
Although the article doesn't detail prices paid, it notes that six of the bulls were bought by Brodie and Co for 'Digger' Clarke of Almora Station, Burketown and Mr E Foreshaw of Yeldham, Gregory.
John Fegan of Penola at McKinlay bought two and the other went to Noel Robertson, Kevin Downs, also of McKinlay.
The Afrikaner bulls were sold on account of Peter Cottam, Newstead, Bowen, who had been raising the breed on his property for the past 16 years.
He had originally obtained a few full-blood bulls and females at the Belmont Research Station at Rockhampton and crossed them with Droughtmasters, for their suitability.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
