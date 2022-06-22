Long time Hughenden local Joyce Price today celebrated her 100th birthday.
The newest north west centenarian has spent the last eight decades embedded within the Flinders Shire community teaching students, working the land and championing political causes she believed in.
Advertisement
Growing up in Maryborough, the former Joyce Hawthorne, moved to Hughenden in 1940 to take up a teaching post after graduating from Teachers' Training College in Brisbane the year prior.
Not long after she met the man that was to become her husband - local grazier George Price.
However, in 1944, Joyce was transferred to teach in Gordonvale after meeting George.
As fate may have it, she organised to exchange teaching positions with another teacher based in Hughenden at the time and moved back to the area in 1945.
The couple married that same year and moved to be permanently based at Hillview Station.
What began was the lifelong journey of riding the highs and lows of living on the land with the pair also welcoming four children; George, John, Imelda and Kevin.
Originally a sheep operation, the Price family solely diversified into Santa Gertrudis cattle after the drought of 1988.
Mr Price sadly passed away a few years prior after a battle with cancer.
Joyce's daughter, now Imelda Brosnan, said her mother played a pivotal role within her life.
"She was a good mother, always helped us and would always do anything for us," she said.
"I always followed horses and mum wasn't into horses at all, but she was always there."
Imelda said her mother was invested in several local community groups and championed political causes she believed in.
"She was always actively involved in the community and very much involved with the original Country Party, National Party and LNP," she said.
"She was very much into politics and was also very involved with the CWA in Hughenden."
Advertisement
As is the often unpredictability with life on the land, Imelda said Joyce did not shy away from the hardships faced by those in the bush and supporting the local community.
"She has always been very supportive of people on the land and how difficult it can be," she said.
"I think that was one of the hardest things for her when she transitioned from town to country.
"The droughts, the fires and just how cruel it can be."
Imelda is the last remaining sibling after the passings of her three brothers over the years.
Immediate and extended family gathered in Hughenden today to celebrate Joyce's incredible innings where she was presented with congratulatory letters from the Queen, Governor General, Queensland Premier and Bob and Robbie Katter by Flinders Shire Council mayor Jane McNamara.
Advertisement
Joyce has since welcomed eight grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The four generations will come together to celebrate Joyce's birthday and remarkable life thus far at the Hughenden Railway Social Club this weekend.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.