North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Long time Hughenden local Joyce Price celebrates her 100th birthday

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 22 2022 - 7:17am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Long time Hughenden local Joyce Price today celebrated her 100-hundredth birthday. Picture: Imelda Brosnan.

Long time Hughenden local Joyce Price today celebrated her 100th birthday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.