North Queensland Register
Home/Rural Life

NQR 130: Middle East live sheep bans hot topic in 1980s

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 22 2022 - 2:14am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Rubulis pictured in January 1977 on the Diana Clausen live transport ship travelling from Townsville to Malaysia, with his father who was the ship's chief officer.

Moves to ban live sheep exports to the Middle East by the Australian Meat Industries Employees Union and its ramifications were hotly debated in 1981.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.