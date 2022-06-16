American style vehicles are becoming more common on Queensland roads with dealerships noticing the demand for the 'pickup trucks'.
Pickerings Auto Group Townsville were exhibitors at the recent Richmond Field Days and showcased the latest offerings from American brand, Ram Trucks.
Keen car enthusiasts are lapping them up with the autogroup selling between 10 to 12 of the vehicles a month in the last three years.
While the brand had been on the scene for five years prior, Pickerings Auto Group Townsville sales manager Dillon Scott said the popularity of the vehicle really kicked off in 2019.
"We've done about 10 to 12 a month for the last three years," he said.
"Before that it was two or three here and there."
The 1500 and 2500 models were on display in Richmond for keen car enthusiasts to get up close and personal with the brand gaining momentum across the north west.
"It is definitely getting more and more popular out this way," Mr Scott said.
"They're taking over a few more Cruisers day by day.
The towing capacity of the vehicles was what attracted eager interest in the brand, he said.
"They're a towing machine, that's what people love about them out here," Mr Scott said.
"The main reasons that we are seeing uptake are for towing and comfort."
Mr Scott said the 1500 model had a towing capacity of 4.5 tonnes, while the 2500 model could tow almost double at 8 tonnes.
"The 1500 is definitely a more popular model because they're still like an everyday ute that you can drive around," he said.
"However, the 2500 model is getting more and more popular out west with people towing big goosenecks."
However, as with other industries, the increased demand for products and consumer goods was affecting the automotive industry.
"We can get cars in two or three months, or we can get cars in nine months," Mr Scott said.
"It's not too bad at the moment, but some manufacturers are struggling really badly."
With the worldwide demand felt across the board, Mr Scott said the local field days were an opportunity to build connections with interested consumers.
"We have had a fair bit of enquiry across the weekend," he said.
"It's been good to build connections and network.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
