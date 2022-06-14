North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

Adam Burrows and Alicia Kidd of HillBilly Farm Co share images of frost covered produce at their permaculture operation

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated June 14 2022 - 2:39am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adam Burrows and Alicia Kidd of HillBilly Farm Co located in Eungella recently shared images online of frost covered produce from their permaculture operation. Picture: HillBilly Farm Co.

The recent cold snap has left many around the north feeling the bite of winter with growers in the Mackay region particularly impacted.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.