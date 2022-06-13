Mount Isa based Hastings Deering sales representative for new and used equipment Grant Samson recently celebrated a 44-year-long stint with the machinery and equipment giant.
Mr Samson represented the company as an exhibitor at the recent Richmond Field Days event held last weekend on June 10.
Mr Samson said he initially began his career with the company based in Brisbane before relocating to various branches across the east coast.
"I started with the company in 1978," he said.
"I came out from Cairns to Mount Isa with my family. We said we might do three or four years, but those years eventually became 32-years in Mount Isa."
Of his 44-year long career, 32 have been spent servicing the north and north west region covering a mammoth patch from Birdsville up into the Gulf country and out to Richmond.
Mr Samson said no two days were ever the same.
"We do a lot of work and equipment with the local government," he said.
"We also do work with property owners, cattle producers and contractors who do earthworks and moving jobs.
"It's a variety of work."
Mr Samson said the local field days weekend was an opportunity to catch up with old customers and also form new connections.
"We've got customers who become our friends," he said.
"Out in the bush as we call it, what happens is people are more approachable.
"You can do the business, but you're also friends with them too."
Mr Samson said the worldwide demand for products and equipment was affecting industries across the board.
"Particularly at the moment, equipment is so hard to get," he said.
"Given that machines are hard to get, it's not what we sell here, it's the people.
"Catching up with friends you haven't seen in a long time and building relationships."
When quizzed about the highlights of his four decade long career, Mr Samson said it always came back to the people.
"What I enjoy so much is the travel, but also the people. It's the people you catch up with," he said.
"That's all you ask, to say g'day and that's what I love.
"It's the relationship that you build, that's what it's all about."
Hastings Deering celebrates 90-years of business this year.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
