North Queensland Register

Grant Samson celebrates 44-year-long stint with Hastings Deering

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
June 13 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mount Isa based Hastings Deering sales representative Grant Samson recently celebrated a 44-year-long stint with the machinery and equipment giant at the Richmond Field Days. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Mount Isa based Hastings Deering sales representative for new and used equipment Grant Samson recently celebrated a 44-year-long stint with the machinery and equipment giant.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoe Thomas

Zoe Thomas

Journalist - North Queensland Register/Queensland Country Life

Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.