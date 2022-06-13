North Queensland Register
Home/Markets

Mareeba cattle sale topped by steers from Tarzali

Billy Jupp
By Billy Jupp
Updated June 13 2022 - 6:08am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Queensland Rural stock agents Ken Weldon and Luke Hickmott with the pen of Angus steers offered by Austin Currowther, Tarzali, which sold for 718.2 cents a kilogram at Mareeba last Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

DEMAND for steers helped prices remain firm at last Tuesday's Mareeba cattle sale as yearling steers reached a top of 718.2 cents a kilogram.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.