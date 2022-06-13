DEMAND for steers helped prices remain firm at last Tuesday's Mareeba cattle sale as yearling steers reached a top of 718.2 cents a kilogram.
The category was a highlight of the 1376 head yarding, made up of 764 prime cattle and 612 store cattle from Mareeba, Tablelands, Cape York and Georgetown.
Queensland Rural stock agent Luke Hickmott said the top selling steers offered by Austin Currowther, Tarzali, had an average weight of 265kg and sold for just over $1900 a head at "only eight or nine months old". Prices remained firm across the rest of the steer section, he said.
"Young yearling steers weighing 200kg to 300kg were probably the highlight of the section, averaging 640c/kg and selling to a sale high of 718.2c/kg," he said.
"Bullocks in the 400 kilogram to 600kg weight range averaged 392.4c/kg, selling to a top of 418.2c/kg.
"Steers in the 300kg to 400kg range averaged 381.6c/kg and topped at 550.2c/kg.
"Mickey bulls weighing 300kg to 500kg averaged 290.2c/kg and sold to a top of 444.2c/kg.
"There wasn't a lot of heavy bulls, but what was there in the 500kg to 650kg weight range, averaged about 355c/kg and to a top of 396.2c/kg."
It was a similar story in the lighter heifer categories.
"Yearling heifers weighing 200kg to 300kg averaged 468.2c/kg and reached a top of 560c.kg," he said.
"Heifers in the next weight bracket averaged 390.2c/kg to a top of 446.2c/kg."
While there was no pregnancy-tested-in-calf cows or cows with calves, Mr Hickmott said the limited offering of heavier cows still sold well.
"Heavy cows in the 500kg to 600kg range averaged 338c/kg, while selling to a top of 358c/kg," he said.
"However, prices were still firm, if not up, across pretty much all of the different articles.
"The export job is still continuing to do well, while that demand for quality weaners is still going great guns as well, honestly who knows where it could get to."
