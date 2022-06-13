The temperature may have been chilly in Richmond over the weekend, but the sale ring was on fire.
Richmond agents held the Richmond Field Days all breeds bull sale where over 30 bulls went under the hammer on June 10.
The sale averaged $6710 to achieve a clearance rate of 94 per cent.
The total sale grossed $208,000 with 31 of 33 bulls sold.
Combined agents Cody Rogers of Kennedy Rural, Ashley Naclerio of Stockplace Marketing and Scott Mawn of Elders facilitated the auction event.
Mr Rogers auctioneered the sale. AuctionsPlus also had a presence on the ground for online buyers.
Brahman, Droughtmaster, Charbray and Santa Gertrudis breeds were on offer.
Lot 36, Koon Kool 5231, from vendors Barry and Tanya Christensen of Koon Kool Pastoral Company, Hughenden topped the sale at $16,500.
The 18-month-old red Brahman bull was the genetics of a multi sire and a Koon Kool purebred Brahman cow.
The young bull sold to Steven and Rebecca Neal of Nonda West Station, Julia Creek.
The commercial producers operate a breeder herd operation across their 44,000 acre property.
Ms Neal said they had previously bought a bull from Koon Kool Pastoral Company.
"We love the look of him," she said.
"He's a good looking bull."
Ashley Naclerio of Stockplace Marketing said the sale was a success.
"It is always well supported by the local buyers and mostly local vendors," he said.
"Particularly local vendors are the main target as we don't have the facilities to run a huge sale here, so it is definitely targeted at the local buyers and supporting local vendors.
"A few of these bulls have travelled a fair way, they're doing a bit of a western tour and trying to move into this country.
"They get quite well supported as we've seen. Overall the sale was very good."
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
