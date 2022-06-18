North Queensland Register
NQR 130: Single representative cattle body debated in the 1980s

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
June 18 2022 - 9:00pm
The Cattlemen's Union national president Ian Park and executive director Rick Farley were to take up plenty of newsprint promoting their theme throughout the 1980s.

The debate around a single representative body for cattle in Queensland often featured on North Queensland Register pages in the 1980s.

