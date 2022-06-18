The national president of the Cattlemen's Union, Ian Park, and executive director Rick Farley set the ball rolling with meetings throughout the north of the state, where the Hughenden branch urged the executive not to let the issue die, after the National Party's cattle committee failed to achieve any results. At the same time, the United Graziers' Association, the forerunner to today's AgForce, said it was not willing to split its cattle and sheep operations.