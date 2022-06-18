Mount Isa Show celebrated an important birthday in style on the weekend.
Mayor Danielle Slade officially opened the 40th anniversary Mount Isa Show on Friday with another big crowd in attendance and the Buchanan Park car park full.
"From humble beginnings it has been built up to what you see today," she said.
William Blackley gave a Kalkadoon Welcome to Country before the Kalkatunga Sundowner Dancers performed.
Show president Anne Pittis welcomed people to the 40th show saying the show was primarily put on for local people.
She introduced two life members who had been with the show for the entire 40 years: Alan Russell and Ian Saunders.
Both men shared reminiscences of their committee days and told of how the show emerged from the John Campbell Miles festival, then its years at Kalkadoon Park before it settled at Buchanan Park 15 years ago.
Then the two showgirl entrants were introduced with 2021 showgirl Chloe Johnson awarding this year's showgirl sash to Amy Kuhne, with Majestic Grant a worthy runner-up.
Both ladies will represent the show all weekend and Ms Kuhne won't have much time to rest on her laurels with the regionals finals coming up soon and they'll be held in Mount Isa this year.
The Mount Isa Show continued all day Friday and Saturday.
The PBR was a highlight both nights.
Editor of the North West Star Mount Isa since January 2016. Prior to that, an editor at several regional southern Queensland newspapers. Passionate about telling local stories. Comes with a strange accent to due an Irish accident of birth.
