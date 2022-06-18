North Queensland Register
Austin Curowther focused on quality in Tarzali Brangus operation

Billy Jupp
Billy Jupp
June 18 2022 - 5:00am
The Brangus bull which has helped Austin build his herd. Photo: Supplied

STRONG consumer demand for Brangus cattle has helped inspire the direction of one Tablelands producer's small-scale operation.

Billy Jupp

Billy Jupp

Journalist

