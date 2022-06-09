North Queensland Register
Charters Towers prime and store sale attracts 2693 head

By Supplied
June 9 2022 - 12:00am
File picture: Zoe Thomas

Charters Towers agents yarded 2693 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1312 prime and 1381 store animals.

