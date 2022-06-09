Charters Towers agents yarded 2693 cattle on Wednesday, consisting of 1312 prime and 1381 store animals.
The prime yarding was largely cows while steers and heifers were an even split in the store section.
Advertisement
Small lines of well finished fat cattle sold to improved rates while the remainder of the yarding was made up of mixed quality consignments from the far north.
The yarding was drawn from Burketown, Mt Isa, Julia Creek, Richmond, Hughenden, Croydon, Georgetown, Chillagoe, Forsayth, Mt Garnet as well as local and coastal areas.
Also read: Irwin family's Cape York road closure denied
According to Nutrien agents, bullocks were quoted 10c dearer, heifers were unchanged, cows were 15c dearer, and bulls were unchanged on last week's rates.
Bullocks topped at 424c/kg for 15 ox sold on account of D and I McDowall, Dotswood, Muttaburra that weighed 617kg to return $2615/hd.
Best priced trade heifers were presented on account of D and A Clarke, Brinawa, Burketown that sold for 436c/kg, weighing 450kg to return $1962/hd.
The top pen of cows were sold by LHRPHC, Lawn Hill, Mt Isa for 388c/kg, weighing 497kg to return $1928/hd.
Bulls sold on account of Helenslee Holdings, Helenslee, Homestead topped at 370c/kg and weighed 850kg, to return $3145/hd.
Store cattle were offered in small lines of good quality steers as well as one large line of heifers which sold to regular buyers.
A pen of 14 steers account of L and R Grazing, Robinhood, Forsayth made 680.2c/kg and weighed 166kg, returning an average of $1129/hd.
A good pen of 10 heifers on account of L and R Grazing, Robinhood, Forsayth made 556.2c/kg, weighed 155kg, returning $862/hd.
Two cow and calf units sold by H Davis, Charters Towers returned $2150 per unit.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.