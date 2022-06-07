Avid readers of the North Queensland Register have an extra reason to sign up for a digital subscription - you could go in the draw to win a CFMoto UForce 600 EPS.
Three of the utility task vehicles, valued at $14,490 each, are up for grabs for new and existing digital subscribers of Queensland Country Life, The Land, North Queensland Register, Stock & Land, Stock Journal and Farmonline.
Advertisement
The UForce 600 EPS hit the market last year and represents a quantum leap in design, performance and ergonomics from CFMoto, with key updates including big carry and tow capacities, hill descent control and a rear limited-slip differential.
Seeing the UTV on the Queensland Country Life site at Elders FarmFest 2022 on Tuesday was the final nudge Cameron and Liz Weston, Toogoolawah, needed to become digital subscribers.
Mr Weston works on a cattle property and said he mainly likes to read livestock related stories and to see where the market is going.
"I've been looking at subscribing to Queensland Country Life and we're looking at getting our own UTV as well, so it's a good excuse to do it," Mr Weston said.
While the couple both enjoy reading the print edition from time to time, they like the immediacy and ease reading the latest news online provides.
Read more:
ACM Agriculture commercial director Craig Chapman said whether you live on the Eyre Peninsula or up in the Gulf, farmers increasingly want to be provided with agricultural news from across the nation.
"With the agricultural industry thriving, it's never been more important to stay on top of what's happening across the industry," he said.
"Our digital subscription allows farmers to stay connected with what's happening not just locally but also internationally."
Mr Chapman said there had never been a better time to tap into Australia's largest network of dedicated agricultural journalists.
He said another added benefit was being able to access daily content and weekly eEditions for all mastheads in the ACM Agriculture stable.
To go in the draw, sign up for a digital subscription before midnight on July 17. An annual package is $3.75 per week and monthly packages are available for $4.40 per week.
Simply visit your favourite ACM Agriculture masthead, click on the subscribe button in the top right-hand corner and follow the prompts. Or contact the customer support team on 1300 090 805 to set up a print-digital bundle.
Existing digital subscribers are also eligible and will receive an email on June 9 with a link to a competition entry form to fill out.
This promotion excludes Farm Weekly.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.