North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed
Free

New and existing digital subscribers of NQR could win a CFMoto UTV

June 7 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron and Liz Weston, Toogoolawah, checking out the CFMoto UForce 600 EPS outside the Queensland Country Life stand at Elders FarmFest 2022.

Avid readers of the North Queensland Register have an extra reason to sign up for a digital subscription - you could go in the draw to win a CFMoto UForce 600 EPS.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.