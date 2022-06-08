The Cook Shire Council has voted overwhelmingly to keep a key Cape York road open, after lawyers representing Australia Zoo's Silverback Properties demanded the road be closed.
The 63km track, Bertiehaugh Road, is a four-wheel drive route, which traverses through Bertiehaugh, now the Steve Irwin Wildlife Reserve.
Advertisement
It is accessed via Stones Crossing, north of Weipa, and provides efficient and safer road transfers to Bramwell Junction.
In May, FC Lawyers, representing Silverback Properties, submitted a road closure application to prevent fires, the spread of weeds and trespassing in the reserve.
Australia Zoo did not respond to requests for comment.
But in a letter sent from FC Lawyers to the council, it argued the reserve was a 'haven for many species of flora and fauna'.
"The SIWR supports 35 different ecosystems and there are over 40 species of conservation significance which are either threatened by extinction, endemic to the area or have a restricted distribution," it said.
Cook Shire Council Mayor Peter Scott said the road increases safety, amenity and offers huge economic benefit to the communities of Cape York.
"The road was repositioned and re-gazetted with the approval of Australia Zoo after they purchased the property," he said.
"Keeping the road open was also unanimously supported by local Traditional Owners and Torres and Cape Indigenous Councils Alliance. Council is happy to look at increased public awareness avenues to help protect adjacent areas."
A spokesperson for Department of Natural Resources said they were aware of Silverback Properties requests.
"An application will provide an opportunity for public objections as part of the Department of Resources assessment," they said.
"We encourage the Terry Irwin Family Trust to continue to work with local stakeholders and surrounding communities around the issue."
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.