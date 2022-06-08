North Queensland Register
Cook Shire Council votes to keep Bertiehaugh Road open to public

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated June 8 2022 - 10:52pm, first published 9:00pm
Formerly known as Bertiehaugh Station, the Federal Government purchased the station in 2007, as a tribute to the conservation work of Steve Irwin. Picture: Wildlife Warriors

The Cook Shire Council has voted overwhelmingly to keep a key Cape York road open, after lawyers representing Australia Zoo's Silverback Properties demanded the road be closed.

