Northern producers gathered in Charters Towers last weekend for the highly anticipated Northern Beef Producers Expo's annual commercial cattle competition presentation dinner.
The local agricultural cooperative celebrated its sixth year with the cattle competition adding a successful fourth run to the tally.
13 vendors from across the northern patch penned a total of 420 head to be judged in this year's competition.
Cattle travelled from as far as Middlemount, Prairie, Bowen and Greenvale to compete.
Ribbons and trophies were presented for prime, feeder and store cattle following the earlier competition judging and subsequent sale held at the Dalrymple saleyards on June 3.
153 head competed in the prime class with the remaining 267 competing in alternative feeder and store classes. 250 head were also offloaded in the earlier prime and store sale.
Robert and Donna Rea of Lisgar Pastoral Company in the Home Hill region took out the most successful exhibitor title for 2022.
A breeding and fattening operation, the Rea family run 2500 head of Droughtmaster cattle across their 10,800ha property.
Mr Rea said it was their fourth time entering the annual competition since its inception.
"There is always stiff competition," he said.
"It depends on what the judge thinks, but everyone does a tremendous job."
NBPE commercial cattle steward and judge Bill Holzwart said the competition was a success.
"We actually had our highest number of cattle entered than we've ever had before," he said.
"We had cattle come from as far south as Middlemount, as far north as Greenvale and as far west as Prairie.
"It was a good spread, we covered a large area."
Mr Holzwart said the quality of cattle was exceptional.
"It has been a really good season for most producers, so the cattle were in really good condition," he said.
"It was a complete grass fed competition."
A new feature of the NBPE cattle competition this year was the additional Class 8: Pen of Feedlot Steers section.
Mr Holzwart said 70 head of entered grass fed feedlot steers were sent to Laurel Hills Feedlot in Clermont to commence a 100 day grain challenge.
"We take a point scoring system on daily weight again, grain performance, and then carcase credentials after 100 days," he said.
The prime cattle class was judged by JBS Townsville livestock manager Simon Fraser who said the quality of cattle were reflective of the area.
"It was a very tough day for judging, the cattle were peas in a pod," he said.
"It's a reflection on the area; the quality of cattle that are coming in."
Mr Fraser said cattle were assessed on how they presented, weight for age and confirmation of carcase.
The evening concluded with a fundraising auction conducted by local agents to raise money for the Bonnie Black appeal.
"We also had a lot of new vendors this year, which was really good," Mr Holzwart said.
"We're starting to reach out to more people and grow the competition in both quality and quantity."
Class 1: Pen of 5 Export Bullocks:
Class 2: Best Single Bullock:
Class 3: Pen of 5 Cows:
Class 4: Best Single Cow:
Class 5: Pen of Trade Bullocks:
Class 6: Pen of Trade Heifers:
Class 7: Pen of Feeder Steers:
Class 8: Pen of Feedlot Steers:
Class 9: Pen of Feeder Heifers:
Class 10: Pen of Weaner Steers
Class 11: Pen of Weaner Heifers:
Class 12: Pen of 5 Replacement Heifers
Class 13: Most Successful Exhibitor:
Robert and Donna Rea, Lisgar Pastoral Company, Home Hill
Most Successful New Exhibitor:
Jack and Tara Dumma, Emoh Ruo Grazing, Middlemount and Robert and Genine Jackson, Bodalla Station, Charters Towers
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
