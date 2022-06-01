North Queensland Register

Postponed gala ball for Qantas centenary celebrated

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The original Qantas hangar at Longreach decorated. Picture: Sally Batt Photography

It may have been postponed twice but the weight of history was with the Qantas Founders Outback Museum on Saturday, when it was finally able to host its Roaring '20s gala ball to celebrate 100 years of the global airline that had its origins in outback Queensland.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.