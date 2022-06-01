It may have been postponed twice but the weight of history was with the Qantas Founders Outback Museum on Saturday, when it was finally able to host its Roaring '20s gala ball to celebrate 100 years of the global airline that had its origins in outback Queensland.
Although it was meant to happen in 2020, the postponement meant the guests were also able to celebrate 100 years of the original Qantas hangar at Longreach, which took pride of place at the dinner.
Advertisement
The evening featured a three-course meal served on the tarmac in front of the heritage-listed hangar, accompanied by Serenity, a swing band that captured the mood of the times 100 years earlier.
The evening finished up with an amazing array of fireworks.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.