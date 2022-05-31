North Queensland Register
Home/Newsletter Feed

KAP calls for feds to cough up fees for future educators

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 31 2022 - 2:17am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Call for feds to address rural childcare crisis

The threatened closure of yet another childcare centre in the Traeger electorate has prompted Katter's Australian Party leader and Traeger MP Robbie Katter to call for free tertiary education for people hoping to become early childhood educators.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.