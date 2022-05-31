The Port of Mackay is sailing into its best year of trade in 10 years.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert visited the Port on Tuesday, which has already traded more than three million tonnes of cargo so far this financial year - 24 per cent growth on the same time last year.
Advertisement
At that rate, the Port is on track to reach more than 3.3 million tonnes by the end of June, equalling its record trade and become the most in the last decade.
Also read: Competition on fire at Camooweal Campdraft
"The Port of Mackay is an essential gateway linking Central Queensland to the world, servicing mining and agricultural industries and a critical supply link for the economic powerhouse of the Bowen Basin," Premier Palaszczuk said.
"A strong port means jobs and a strong economy for the region. It supports 2100 trade jobs and pumps $3.5 billion into the economy."
The great result was underpinned by strong mining and agricultural industries in the region, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said.
"The Port's top three traded commodities are fuel, sugar, and breakbulk," Ms Gilbert said.
"Breakbulk cargo volumes in the year to date are also 25 per cent higher than the same period last year.
"In April alone, we saw more than 250,000 tonnes of cargo go through the Port - going from strength to strength at every step."
The Premier also announced that Queensland-based V2R Projects had been awarded a $4 million contract to upgrade one of the Ports wharves.
North Queensland Bulk Ports is a Queensland Government-owned corporation also responsible for the strategic ports of Abbot Point, Hay Point and Weipa in far north Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.