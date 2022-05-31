North Queensland Register
Home/Agribusiness

Port of Mackay trade on track for biggest year in a decade

May 31 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The MV Mareeba taking a shipment of 2021 season sugar out of the Port of Mackay. Picture: Supplied

The Port of Mackay is sailing into its best year of trade in 10 years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Queensland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.