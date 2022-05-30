Sunshine and blue skies reigned down on the Hughenden showgrounds last weekend for the annual Hughenden Show.
Hosted by the Hughenden Show Society, the agricultural show has a rich local history spanning over 100-years.
As impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, volunteer shortages and until recently, mandatory vaccination requirements, continue to plague country shows across the state, the north west show proved quality over quantity was what mattered most.
Hughenden Show Society president Heather Mills said the lead up to the agricultural show had been uncertain.
"Up until the end of March into the beginning of April, we didn't even know if there was going to be a show," she said.
"It had been quite involved trying to work around what was going to be asked of us as to whether we would be able to do it.
"Without our volunteers, we don't have a show."
Ms Mills said the recent ease of mandatory vaccination requirements was a trigger point to go ahead.
"Until covid restrictions changed, you had to check everybody's vaccination at the gate and we couldn't do that because we couldn't afford to pay to put people on the gate," she said.
"So, until those regulations changed, which was in the middle of April, we had to pull it together in a few short weeks."
Ms Mills said the show was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic with a smaller capacity show held in 2021 due to lingering restrictions.
However, a new feature of this year's show was a dedicated trade display space facilitated by the Hughenden Chamber of Commerce.
Hughenden Chamber of Commerce treasurer Jodie Coward said it allowed the local community the opportunity to showcase their businesses.
"It had been a long time since locals exhibited all their trades, so we negotiated with the show society to allow locals to use the trade space free of charge," she said.
The local network organised a raffle giveaway to encourage show attendees to visit and support local businesses.
"We gave out a trade passport, so that when attendees visited every stall they got their passport stamped or signed from exhibitors, which went into a draw for a big raffle prize," she said.
"We gave out over 120 of the passports to be stamped.
"It really allowed the opportunity to see a lot of people in the community and meet new locals in town."
KAP state leader and member for Traeger Robbie Katter attended the local show to present awards for the cattle judging section.
Mr Katter said it was important to recognise the efforts of both show societies and volunteers behind regional and rural shows.
"It is very important, particularly in a time when these shows are under threat, to recognise the efforts that are done because a lot of people don't like thanking themselves," he said.
"I can see a lot of volunteers that have put a lot of time in and it's important for all of us to showcase what this means to people.
"It is a very important function of the community and all the effort that has been put in over the years counts for something."
Cattle judging, horse events, a sideshow alley, face painting, a pet competition and a petting zoo took centre stage during the daytime activities among a hive of traditional show favourites.
A favourite of the annual show was the cattle section facilitated by stewards Jack and Kylie Stewart-Moore and Stuart Christensen.
The stewards organised prime, commercial and stud sections.
Prime cattle steward and commercial cattle entrant Stuart Christensen of Mount Beckford Station said recent weather events and flu season impacted prime numbers in this year's section.
"We were down on numbers mainly because of wet weather and a number of other exhibitors coming down with covid or the flu," he said.
"That really knocked the cattle section around this year."
JBS Townsville representatives judged the prime section.
Mr Christensen also swept the floor within the commercial competition with his red Brahman herd taking top place across commercial sections.
"I was very happy with my cattle, but it would have been great to have more entrants to compete against," he said.
"But due to the weather it was difficult and I commend those who did come in under trying conditions.
"I'm probably lucky because I'm right beside town and was able to duck in with my cattle."
Mr Christensen won the champion commercial female, herd bull and most successful commercial exhibitor titles.
"I think it's greatly important to support our local show," he said.
"I'm looking forward to competitors coming back to the show in future and I have no doubt we'll double our numbers next year."
Gavin Webber of Triple E Brahmans placed in the top three sections of the stud competition taking out the most successful exhibitor, champion stud bull and the Helen Wallace Memorial champion stud female.
Jack and Kylie Stewart-Moore of Telemon Droughmasters took out the pen of three heifers under 12 months, a pen of two cows with calves, a cow and calf and the reserve stud female section.
Both the stud and commercial sections were judged by Luke Carrington of Rondel Droughtmasters.
Mr Christensen said the cattle sections gave graziers a chance to showcase their exceptional herds to the community.
"This year was smaller in numbers than some years, but big in quality," he said.
"A special thanks to the volunteers that come back every year to help and support these sections.
"Without volunteers a local show would never happen."
The evening concluded with live entertainment, a hotly contested horse versus motorbike barrel competition and a firework display.
Ms Mills said overall the show was a success.
"It happened, which is the main thing and it had a good feel about it too," she said.
"I feel that people overall seemed happy with what they had and made the most of what they got."
The Hughenden Show concludes until the 2023 agricultural show calendar rolls around.
Northern based journalist at North Queensland Register and Queensland Country Life.
