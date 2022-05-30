Julia Creek to get NBN in $4m federal funding

MORE than $4 million in federal funds are set to flow to the McKinlay Shire to improve digital connectivity in the region.

McKinlay Shire Council Mayor Philip Curr thanked the Commonwealth for approving council's bid for funding under Round 2 of the Federal Government's Regional Connectivity Program.

The RCP is a grants program funding the delivery of 'place-based' telecommunications infrastructure projects to improve digital connectivity across regional, rural and remote Australia.

McKinlay Shire Council has obtained $4,183,082 to upgrade the NBN service technology in Julia Creek from Sky Muster Satellite to NBN Fibre to the Premises.

"High speed internet is no longer a want; it is a necessity for educational, social, tourism, health and business outcomes," Cr Curr said.

"To deliver greater economic opportunity and social amenity for residents and businesses of Julia Creek, we need increased and more affordable access to high-speed internet."

Cr Curr said they were future-proofing the economy and enhancing local lifestyle.

"This funding will improve access to Telehealth services, provide greater business and educational productivity and it should increase network capacity," he said.

