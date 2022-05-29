Rowes Maddy, ridden by Scott Schoo, took the honours selling to a top of $50,000. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

The inaugural 2022 Nutrien Northern Performance sale was deemed a stellar success grossing a total of $1,046,500 at time of publication.



Over 80 lots of quality horses went under the hammer at the Dalrymple Equestrian Centre in Charters Towers on May 29.



Rowes Maddy of lot 62 took the honours, selling to a top of $50,000.



The three-year-old bay mare is the prodigy of sire One Moore Daddy 02 and dam Rowes Mistress - HSH.



Sold by Paul and Colleen Rowe of Riverview, Collinsville, the mare was described as a cowy mare with an easily trainable nature.



The female was snapped up by Kate Spur Pastoral of Charters Towers.



Jane and Paul Stone with prized gelding Stoneage Cinch that sold for $45,000. Picutre: Zoe Thomas.

Stoneage Cinch of lot 91 trailed closely and sold for $45,000.



The 5-year-old chestnut gelding is the genetics of sire Desires Blue Trinity 02 and dam Stoneage Sahara - HSH.



The male was sold by Paul and Jane Stone, Sesame Station, Baralaba.



The prized gelding was noted to have a solid foundation on cattle with an athletic and natural balanced build.



Mr Stone said he was overwhelmed by the result.



"His line is perfect for competitive campdrafting - he will be a great all round horse," he said.



Stoneage Cinch sold to AK and JM Heading.



Acres Matrix, ridden by Claudia Spencer, rounded out the top three offerings to sell for $40,000. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Acres Matrix of lot 29 rounded out the top three offerings and sold for a solid $40,000.

The 8-year-old chestnut gelding is a cross of sire Acres Destiny and dam Docs Sweet Spin.



The male was offered by Darryl and Kirstie Ferguson of Kokopelli Farming Company, Glenora in the Nobby region.



Described as a competitive horse, the gelding had two years mustering experience and suited campdrafting challenges.



The vendor had retained nine straws of collected semen prior.



Acres Matrix sold to Booroondara Pastoral Company in Middlemount.



Nutrien Ag Solutions specialists and facilitators of the 2022 Nutrien Northern Performance sale; Colby Ede, Mark Barton and Dane Pearce. Picture: Zoe Thomas.

Nutrien stud stock manager for North Queensland, Dane Pearce, said the sale received a positive reception.



"We've had a strong sale here today averaging over $17,000 on the whole lot," he said.



"People are trying to buy the quality horses and they are prepared to pay for them.



"There are a lot of horses here that are well trained, have done a lot of work and people can see that they are ready to load up and go."



Horses were offered from across the north, southern areas of the state and even as far as New South Wales.



"They are bringing different genetics into the northern patch, but it is definitely a good opportunity for North Queensland to market their product across the board," Mr Pearce said.



The sale was held under the Nutrien Equine umbrella for the first time, which Mr Pearce said offered incentives for buyers.



"It has been a fantastic reception," he said.



"The sale lines up with the rest of our Nutrien sales, incentives and drafts.



"Not only are people buying a horse, they're buying an opportunity to compete at a number of locations and events around the country."



At time of publication, 61 of 83 lots had sold to achieve a clearance rate of over 73 per cent.



The overall sale average was $17,156.



Final results are still being tallied and will be updated as results come to hand.



View + 4 Photos Pictures: Zoe Thomas.