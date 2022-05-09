North Queensland Register
Charleston Dam officially opens in Etheridge Shire region

Zoe Thomas
By Zoe Thomas
Updated May 9 2022 - 5:22am, first published 5:00am
Mayor Barry Hughes, Candidate for the Electoral Seat of Kennedy, Bryce MacDonald, Senator Susan McDonald and Deputy Prime Minister of Australia Barnaby Joyce. Photo credits: Patrick Murphy and Julian Tomlinson.

Etheridge Shire Council has officially opened Charleston Dam in central northern Queensland.

