Bull sales made a return to Cloncurry for the first time in at least a decade last week, with cattlemen and women from across the north west in attendance.
Three operations joined forces to assemble an offering of 130 Brahman and Droughtmaster bulls that resulted in a complete clearance and a sale topping price for a Glenlands sire.
Volume support came from Ron and Leeanne Philipson, Cornelia Station, Charters Towers signing off on 24 Brahmans.
The sale was conducted by Queensland Rural and TopX Australia and simulcast on Elite Livestock Auctions.
