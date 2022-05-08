The Flinders Highway west of Hughenden remains closed this morning after a road train carrying livestock crashed late last night.
Emergency services were called to an incident about 30km west of Hughenden at 11.30pm last night where the truck had rolled.
Police media said the truck driver and his son had been treated for minor injuries while some livestock had died and others had survived but were running free.
Work was underway early this morning to muster the remaining cattle and put the truck upright again.
