The Oakley Amateur Picnic Race Club returned for another year to host the much anticipated Kooroorinya races.
Punters gathered trackside for a day of racing, fashions and socialising with new and old friends.
Race enthusiasts travelled widely across the state from Julia Creek, the Tablelands, Townsville, Goondiwindi and as far as Victoria to attend.
Bush racing at its finest, Kooroorinya races is one of the last grass fed picnic race meets in Queensland.
A community run club, the local volunteer led committee rolled up their sleeves to deliver a stellar family fun filled weekend for all.
Check out some of the familiar faces from the weekend.
