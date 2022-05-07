North Queensland Register
Home/Politics

Charters Towers Satellite Dialysis Clinic opened by Katter's Australian Party after years of lobbying

May 7 2022 - 9:00pm
Tony and Tracey Murphy with Robbie Katter at the Charters Towers Dialysis Clinic opening. Picture: Traeger Electorate Office

The long-awaited four-chair Charters Towers Satellite Dialysis Clinic was opened on Friday after more than a decade of lobbying.

