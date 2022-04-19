LNP looks to road funding for Kennedy

The LNP's candidate for Kennedy, Bryce Macdonald is focusing on the road funding being delivered for the electorate by the Morrison government as part of his election campaign.



These include new investments totaling $8.2 million for three projects under the Remote Roads Upgrade Program.



They are a gravel upgrade on the Iffley Road in the Carpentaria Shire Council worth $4,206,687, widening the Koolatah-Dixie Road in the Carpentaria Shire Council for $2,477,642, and Springvale Road gravel resheeting in the Boulia Shire Council at a cost of $1,548,000.



Mr Macdonald said remote roads were out of sight and out of mind for most people, but were crucial links for people who live in the regions.



"After 30 years in the road transport industry, I know they are important freight routes as well," he said. "While this funding will help get locals from A to B sooner and safer, these projects will also create new jobs, supporting our economic recovery and generating new opportunities in our remote areas."



Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Minister Barnaby Joyce, who has been on the election hustings in Queensland, said the roads targeted by the RRUP had been neglected for years.



"Our government believes regional Australians deserve the same standard of living and opportunities as people living in our capital cities," he said. "That's why we're delivering much-needed upgrades to some of Australia's neglected roads - so that families living on farms shouldn't face barriers just getting their kids to school, or visiting the grocery store."



He highlighted a November 2021 tweet from the ALP's Moreton MP Graham Perrett, which he said showed he believed upgrading remote roads was irresponsible.

Mr Perrett's tweet says "My grandfather was a grader driver during the Great Depression. If a road hasn't had a grader on it since the Thirties why on earth would a responsible federal government make it a priority now while the population in the bush is decreasing?"



"(This) tells regional Australians everything they need to know about Labor's plans for our regions," Mr Joyce said.



"Our government recognises the costs to upgrade rural and regional roads is often prohibitive for local governments, which is why we are committed to providing this vital funding for neglected roads."



