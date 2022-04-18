Bulls and bikes bonanza returns to Winton

The event was first held in 2019 and won Community Event of the Year at the Australia Day awards the following January.



The onset of COVID meant it had to be indeterminably postponed.

The last standalone rodeo was held in Winton in 2009.



The April event was made possible largely thanks to successful funding from the Community Resilience Fund awarded to the Campdraft Association by Winton Shire Council, which allowed free admission to the entire community for the event.

And they poured into the Winton Showgrounds in their hundreds all day long.

Winton's Dirtbike Club hosted the first part of the day with a bike gymkhana. Over 60 riders nominated from junior through to opens.

Events included a ladies-only double barrel race, figure eight, bending, flags, relay, flutters and a bit of fun in the bang-and-go-back race.

Open rider of the day was Jodie Smith who had a brilliant day on her bike, even challenging husband Gavin to a race-off in the barrels at the end of the day.



Her magnificent sportsmanship rewarded her with a $500 cash prize sponsored by Searle Livestock Transport.

The feature events were the double barrels sponsored by the Tanks family from Corella Cattle Co, and the Butch Lenton Open Wheelstand sponsored by Ros Lenton and daughter Carly and family, with $500 for the first place winner of each.

Winton's Clayton Scarr took out a clean sweep of both. The open wheel stand event sees a rider travel around the racetrack on their back wheel for as long as they can hold on.



The record was previously held by Ross Oakhill at 1800m who has tried each year to bring the bike the full way round but only making it just to the last bend before the crowd.



That record was blown out of the park by young Clayton who managed to ride a full lap of the entire track and then some, sending the crowd wild.

The rodeo events kicked off just as the sun went down and drew a huge crowd throughout the night.

Crowd favourite event was the Winton Devils Footballers bullock ride. Nathan 'Noodie' Brotherton took out first place and young Jared 'Jerry' Megaw took second. The last winner was Cameron Holm while the late Kevin Fogarty was runner-up then.

A mini bull riding clinic was held on the afternoon of Friday April 8, giving participants the opportunity to build their courage and their skills prior to the big event on Saturday.



Rodeo stock was generously supplied by the Egan family, Ahern Rodeo Stock, Steven Elliott and the Diamantina Rodeo and Campdraft Association.

The organisations are already in talks to do it bigger and better again next year.

Rodeo Results

Open Saddle Ride

1st Cade Rossiter

2nd Gavin Fry

Novice Bull Ride

1st Joshua Alexander

2nd Justin Ross

3rd Billy Dallas

Steer Ride

1st Harry Brand

2nd Justin Ross

Station Buckjump

1st Tom Clark

2nd Jayden Simmons

Ladies Bronc

1st Emily Collits

Under 18 Junior Bull Ride

1st Justin Ross

2nd Noah Fogarty

3rd Harry Brand

10/11 years Mini Bull Ride

1st Ethan Cox

Under 9 Mini Bull Ride

1st Colt Seeds

2nd Taylor Mills

3rd Cooper Sampson

Open Barrels

1st Joelene Gleeson

2nd Tayla Creevey

3rd Emily Ward

4th Ella Brummell

12 - Under 18 Junior Barrels

1st Emily Ward

2nd Macie Creevey

3rd Emma Creevey

4th Tyler Morton

Under 12 Junior Barrels

1st Liberty Henwood

2nd Colt Seeds

Winton Devils Footballers Bullock Ride

1st Nathan Brotherton

2nd Jared Magaw

