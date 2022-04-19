Julia Creek Dirt N Dust returns this weekend after two year gap

After a two year absence the fun of Dirt N Dust returns to Julia Creek this weekend, April 22-24.

The famous Dirt N Dust triathlon is gone but it has been replaced with an adventure run on Saturday, April 23.

There will be familiar faces at the run with organisers saying tri veteran Fred Schneider from Charters Towers will be back proving at 85 plus years, you're never too old to compete.

Starting from the Julia Creek Football Oval the adventure run is billed as "the wildest outback course you have ever run" and will incorporate outback-style obstacles.

"The obstacles are optional, we call them 'challenge by choice', where you can climb, fall over them, or if you want, run around them, but we encourage everyone to give it a go," organisers said.

There is a 5km Fun Run for kids (10-13), youth (14-18), beginners and those "who may be a bit dusty from the night before".

The 10km and 15km courses will be timed events for serious run athletes. It it takes about 45 mins per 5km lap.

Races start 7am, Saturday.

The Julia Creek Artesian Express races will also see crowds flock to McIntyre Park on Saturday for a great day at the track.

The rodeo arena will also be in full flight on Friday for the open broncs and again on Saturday night for the Xtreme Bulls event with the min bulls event followed by the much anticipated open bulls event.

Among the weekend's quirky events, the ever popular best butt competition returns.

The Best Butt heats will be at the arena at 11pm on Friday before the ladies and gents best butts are crowned, if crowned is the right word and it probably isn't, at 11pm on Saturday.

Younger patrons will also be catered for with the 'Me and My Mum' kid's festival hub open from 4pm Friday 22 and Saturday at Dirt n Dust Central with free rides.

You can book your tickets online for the weekend ahead of time to take advantage of the online discount - all gate tickets will be cash only (with limited availability).

Camping is available all weekend in Julia Creek.

