Elderly man killed on his scooter at Mareeba

An elderly man has been killed while riding his mobility scooter near Mareeba on Tuesday.

Police investigations indicate around 7.15am the 84-year-old Mareeba man was riding along Rankin Street, when a collision occurred with a silver 2011 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by a 28-year-old Mareeba woman who was travelling in the opposite direction.

The elderly man was transported to Mareeba Hospital as a precautionary, however, has since passed away in hospital.

The woman was not physically injured.

Forensic Crash Unit investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

