Bogged mate? Mareeba canegrower's unexpected croc visitors

A Mareeba canegrower got the surprise of his life when a courier truck carrying a cargo of crocodiles recently became bogged on his Tableland cane farm.

The incident comes as northern growers continue to report an increase in the number of drivers becoming lost and ending up on cane farms whilst following Google Maps directions.



Grower Trevor Aldi said he is no stranger to finding bewildered drivers on his farm, but this was the first time he'd had one carrying potentially lethal cargo.

"We've had a few instances of people trespassing on the farm while following Google Maps, but I don't think we've ever had any carrying 5-metre crocs before," he said.

"I hope never to again."

Mr Aldi said his property backs onto a crocodile farm with Google Maps routing incorrect directions for the driver.

"The guy was heading to a crocodile farm that backs onto our property and Google Maps was telling him he could follow a certain road through the farm to get there," he said.

"That road comes to a dead-end and very clearly turns into a narrow farm track.

"Once he realised he'd gone the wrong way, he tried to turn this big Pantech truck around and ended up coming up over the end of an irrigation channel."

The driver ended up becoming bogged.

"In the end he got stranded while trying to turn around on a sharp embankment and had to be pulled out by the neighbour," Mr Aldi said.

"It was on a pretty serious lean, but thankfully it stayed upright and none of its occupants escaped."

Canegrowers battle with the tech giant continues as the industry body aims to secure corrections and updates to Google Maps.



Canegrowers legal advisor Chris Cooper said the Tableland region is a hotspot for drivers becoming lost while following Google Maps routes.

"I have been receiving increasing numbers of complaints from growers and district offices about inaccurate maps leading to potential accidents from wayward travellers," Mr Cooper said.

"The biggest problem areas to date are Rocky Point, Mackay, Burdekin and Tableland.

"Unsuspecting and inexperienced drivers going through private cane farms poses a real risk with property damage and personal injury a real possibility."

Mr Cooper said concerned growers have contacted Google through the fault reporting process, but no changes have been made and incidents have continued.

"I have taken the matter up with Google's legal team, which has advised that the Google mapping section will investigate," he said.

"As far as I am aware no corrections or changes have been made at this stage, but we remain hopeful that Google will address the dangerous problem and we will continue to support our growers in seeking a solution and taking any action if an incident occurs."



