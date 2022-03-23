MLA to host a Winton BeefUp forum

Meat and Livestock Australia is hosting a BeefUp forum in Winton next month.



The Forum is being held at the Winton Shire Council Hall on Wednesday April 27 and will have informative sessions from expert speakers including Raymond Stacey, Philip Hughes, Jarrod Lees and more. The MC for the day will be Gerry Roberts.

The Forum's key topics are understanding carbon, market insights and animal stress



Following the Forum there will be a casual networking and dinner from 5.30pm at the Winton Hotel.

MLA said BeefUp Forums provided an opportunity for beef producers in northern Australian to learn about the latest on-farm research and technologies and network with others working in the red meat industry while hearing about the outcomes of local R&D and the next steps to drive profitability and productivity in your red meat business.

To register visit https://bit.ly/3HNEXu9

