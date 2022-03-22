800km round trip no hassle for Hope Vale Indigenous cricket hopefuls

How far would you travel to get your future cricket star noticed in the big leagues?



Distance is no barrier for Hope Vale cricket enthusiasts who will make a 800km round trip to compete in the upcoming Deadly Choices Phil 'Tracker' Minniecon Cricket Carnival.



Hosted in Edmonton, rising Indigenous stars from across the north will come together for a weekend of cricket to encourage living a healthy lifestyle and the opportunity to be scouted for club level cricket.



The carnival will take place across the first weekend of April at the Walker Road Sports Precinct.



Queensland Cricket far north Queensland manager Trish Spry said the event had a proud local history.



"The event has been running in recent years and is a huge drawcard for the local community," she said.



"Mulgrave Cricket Club has fields named after local Indigenous players and is a main reason why the event is run."



Queensland Cricket works in partnership with Deadly Choices to run the event - providing staff, equipment and resources on the ground to support the carnival.



Ms Spry said the carnival was a fantastic introduction for Indigenous kids and communities into the sport.



"It's an opportunity for these kids, their families and communities to compete and play in a sport that is not overly common," she said.

"It provides an introduction into the world of cricket and really encourages communities to come together and have fun."



In line with the Deadly Choices initiative, the carnival is an alcohol and smoke free event.



Ms Spry said a Queensland Cricket talent scout will be on the ground at this year's event on the lookout for rising superstars.



"Our coaching talent specialist, Mick Rees, will be on the ground scoping out the talent," she said.



"We know cricket is often played socially in the communities, but not so much at a club level.



"We will see what talent is on offer to hopefully create some interest that there are opportunities to progress."



Teams will travel from across the northern region with nominations from the Tablelands, Mount Garnet and as far as Hope Vale past Cooktown.



School teams will take to the field on the Friday, whereas families and communities will battle it out on the Saturday.



Ms Spry said the event is inclusive of all ages and genders with a mixed competition format.



Queensland Cricket will provide all equipment across the weekend with Deadly Choices supplying carnival shirts for participants and will host a traditional lunch.



"It is a really social and fun event," Ms Spry said.



"It's an opportunity for those who have never played cricket before to get a taste of the game in a high energy and supportive environment."



The Phil 'Tracker' Minniecon Cricket Carnival will take place on April 1 and 2.



