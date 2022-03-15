Photos: see who was snapped trackside at the Moranbah races

+10 Photos: Samantha van Der Stoep / Van Der Stoep Photography.





















A stellar crowd gathered trackside at the Moranbah Race Club on Saturday 12 March for a beach themed race day.



Blue skies and plenty of sunshine paired well with the vibrant array of colours on display.



The Moranbah Race Club committee said the weather held up beautifully and thanked punters for taking part in their first meet of the season with a more informal race wear theme.

The next race meet will take place on June 11 with a family fun day.

Photos: Samantha van Der Stoep/Van Der Stoep Photography.

