Tributes flow for young Townsville father killed in truck crash

Tributes are flowing for a young Townsville father, Evan Walsh "Walshy", 22, who died in a triple road train rollover near Charters Towers on Sunday night.



Early police investigations indicate unloaded livestock triple road train, with three trailers was headed west on the Flinders Highway when it left the roadway, rolled and caught fire at around 11:45pm on Sunday night.



Mr Walsh, who was the sole occupant of the primemover, tragically died at the scene.

Evan has been remembered by family and friends as a beloved son, father, brother, grandson, friend, and a top bloke.



A GoFundMe fundraiser has been created by Brett Hawkins, a friend of Mr Walsh, to cover his funeral costs and on Monday night had raised more than $1500.



Mr Hawkins said he hopes this GoFund fundraiser can be somewhat help towards the hardship to come.

"(Evan) was a bloody good man who would've down absolutely anything for you or take the shirt of his back for you," Mr Hawkins said in a statement online.



"I cannot think, describe or feel the words of the pain Walshy's family and loved ones are going through in this horrific sad moment.



"My father Bradley and I, as well as the Hawkins Transport crew, send our most deepest sympathies, condolences and love to you all."



Mr Hawkins said Evan was well known in the community and touched a lot peoples hearts.

"This sudden, tragic accident and loss has become such a shock to us all. Such a young soul, truck driver and family man taken too early!," he wrote.



"You will be forever missed and remembered as you touched a lot of our hearts. Keep on truckin' in heaven. You were much loved and always treasure your memories."

To donate, go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/walshys-family-fund



